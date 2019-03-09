Ottawa Senators (23-39-6, 16th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Bruins (41-17-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Ottawa looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 14-6-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 88 total minutes.

The Senators are 7-12-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 79.1 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Dec. 9, Boston won 2-1. Torey Krug recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 53 assists and has collected 80 points this season. Jake DeBrusk has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Boston with seven goals and five assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 6.5 points, 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Bruins: 9-0-1, averaging 9 points, 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body).

Senators Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.