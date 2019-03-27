New York Rangers (29-33-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (46-21-9, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts New York looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 28-7-3 at home. Boston averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

The Rangers are 12-20-5 in road games. New York serves 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Anthony DeAngelo leads the team serving 60 total minutes. In their last meeting on Feb. 6, New York won 4-3. Pavel Buchnevich recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 34 goals and has collected 94 points. Patrice Bergeron has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: Chris Kreider: day to day (lower body), Marc Staal: day to day (lower body), Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.