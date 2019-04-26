ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos used back-to-back picks in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night to select Kansas State tackle Dalton Risner and Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, whom John Elway had bypassed in the first round.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Risner was the ninth pick of the second round. He grew up in Colorado and can play center or right guard in Denver. He bolsters an offensive line that has been Elway’s biggest headache as general manager.

Elway then moved up to the 10th spot in the second round and used the draft’s 43rd overall pick on a QB.

Elway said he didn’t consider a quarterback in the first round Thursday, when he selected Iowa tight end Noah Fant at No. 20, giving new QB Joe Flacco a target that he could look for downfield.

He’ll soon have to look over his shoulder, too, although Elway has said Flacco is in his prime at 34.

Elway appears to be following Andy Reid’s blueprint when the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes two years ago and had him sit to learn from veteran Alex Smith for a year.

