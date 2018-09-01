ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — John Elway is moving on from several of his recent draft picks with one notable exception: Paxton Lynch.

The 2016 first-rounder survived cutdown day, making the Denver Broncos’ roster Saturday despite slipping to third on the depth chart this summer.

Lynch is now officially a developmental quarterback behind starter Case Keenum and backup Chad Kelly.

Kelly leapfrogged Lynch last month and became the second seventh-rounder to beat out the former Memphis star whom Elway moved up to draft 26th overall in 2016 shortly after Peyton Manning’s retirement.

After losing out to Trevor Siemian for the starting job each of the last two years, Lynch was drubbed by Kelly last month for the backup role.

Elway did take a sledgehammer to his 2017 draft class, however, as he discharged running back De’Angelo Henderson, receiver Carlos Henderson, cornerback Brendan Langley and punt returner Isaiah McKenzie in reaching the NFL’s 53-man limit.

