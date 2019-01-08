FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif. Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay will attend the Pro Bowl this month as a social media correspondent on the NFL’s dime. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive player to earn a Pro Bowl selection. But a wrist injury at Oakland on Christmas Eve threatened to prevent him from attending the all-star game in Orlando, Florida, this month. (Peter Joneleit, File/Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos rookie rushing sensation Phillip Lindsay is going to the Pro Bowl on the NFL’s dime even though he won’t play in the all-star game because he’s recovering from an operation on his right wrist.

Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn a Pro Bowl selection, but he was injured on Christmas Eve at Oakland. His recovery and rehabilitation from wrist surgery is expected to sideline him for three months.

On Tuesday, Lindsay announced he’ll attend the Pro Bowl as a social media correspondent.

He told the Broncos website that he’ll “be going around doing a lot of interviews with fans, with teammates and players.

“Just having a good time and making it fun for fans to get to see what it’s like to be in the Pro Bowl. It’s going to be — the whole entire time I’m there — about my experience at the Pro Bowl.”

The Broncos said the league will pay for Lindsay’s trip expenses. Players who don’t participate in the game typically aren’t eligible for the pool of money divvied up among the game’s winners and losers.

Broncos stars Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. are planning to play in the game. Miller is the game’s reigning MVP and Harris recently recovered from a broken right leg that sidelined him for the final month of the season. Without him, the Broncos lost their last four games to finish 6-10, costing second-year coach Vance Joseph his job.

Last month, Miller offered to do anything he could for Lindsay to attend the game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 27.

“I’ve got a room for him,” Miller said on Dec. 27. “I know he likes to bring the whole family. I don’t know if he can bring the whole fam out, but I’ve got a room for him. If anything, he can share the bed with me. I’ll do whatever I can to make sure he’s at the Pro Bowl.”

Snubbed from the NFL combine and ignored during the NFL draft, Lindsay chose the Broncos over the Ravens because his mother suggested he stay in Denver and live at home his rookie season.

The former University of Colorado star rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns despite not starting until midseason when fellow rookie (and third-round pick) Royce Freeman got hurt. Lindsay posted a 5.4-yard rushing average and became just the third undrafted rookie to top 1,000 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.