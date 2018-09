ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is sitting out practice with a sore knee.

The Broncos characterized the injury as minor and said he’ll return to practice Thursday.

Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship last season.

Although he’s thrown four interceptions to go with three touchdowns, Keenum has led the Broncos (2-0) to fourth-quarter comebacks against Seattle and Oakland.

Also missing practice is right tackle Jared Veldheer, who sustained a concussion Sunday in the Broncos’ 20-19 win over the Raiders.

The Broncos are at Baltimore (1-1) on Sunday.



Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) fumbles under pressure from Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Broncos recovered the ball in their 20-19 win. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

