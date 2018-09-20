DENVER (2-0) at BALTIMORE (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 0-1-1, Baltimore 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 7-6

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Ravens 19-13, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Broncos beat Raiders 20-19; Ravens lost to Bengals 34-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 11, Ravens No. 16

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (6T), PASS (21).

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (23), PASS (7).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (15), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos 6-5 against Ravens in regular season, but Baltimore beat Denver on way to both Super Bowl wins. ... Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale held same job with Denver in 2010. ... Broncos S Darian Stewart spent 2014 season with Baltimore. ... Broncos 2-0 for sixth straight year. ... Despite missing practice Wednesday, Denver QB Case Keenum (knee) expected to start. He’s 13-3 as starter over past two seasons. ... Broncos 109-56-3 in opening month since merger, second best in NFL. ... Denver has won franchise-record 32 consecutive games with plus-turnover margin. ... Broncos lead NFL with 15 plays of at least 20 yards. ... Denver RB Phillip Lindsay is first undrafted rookie in NFL history to top 100 yards from scrimmage in each of first two games. ... Denver has allowed only five third-down conversions in 22 tries, best percentage (22.7) in NFL. ... Broncos LB Von Miller leads NFL with four sacks. ... Ravens likely without three-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley (knee). ... TE Hayden Hurst (foot) and DT Willie Henry (abdomen) out. ... Baltimore QB Joe Flacco has 10 TD passes and one INT in last six home games. ... Flacco has five TD passes in two games, tying career best set in 2009. ... Ravens have nine TDs in nine trips to red zone. ... Baltimore 60-21 at home with plus-53 turnover differential since coach John Harbaugh arrival in 2008. ... Ravens 23-12 in September under Harbaugh. ... Baltimore K Justin Tucker has NFL-best 205 FGs since 2012 and leads in career FG percentage at 90.3. ... Ravens P Sam Koch to play in 195th consecutive game, longest streak in franchise history. ... Baltimore CB Brandon Carr has streak of 162 starts, NFL’s longest active run by defensive player. ... Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson 1 for 4 for 24 yards but ranks second on team with 45 yards rushing. Fantasy Tip: Denver WR Emmanuel Sanders (14 catches, 231 yards, TD) faces defense that yielded three TDs to Bengals WR A.J. Green in one half.

