CLEVELAND (5-7-1) at DENVER (6-7)

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Broncos by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cleveland 8-5, Denver 6-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 23-5

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Browns 26-23, OT, Oct. 18, 2015

LAST WEEK — Browns beat Panthers 26-20; Broncos lost to 49ers 20-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Browns 20, Broncos 18

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (14), PASS (17)

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (31)

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (7), PASS (21)

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have won last 11 meetings. Last Browns win in series was 30-29 in Denver in 1990. ... QB Baker Mayfield has 1,406 yards passing, 11 TDs, four interceptions since interim coach Gregg Williams supplanted coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29. ... Mayfield’s 261.5 yards passing per game are second best by rookie since 1970. (Andrew Luck, 273.4 in 2012). ... Rookie RB Nick Chubb has TD run in five consecutive games. ... WR Jarvis Landry had TD catch and TD run vs. Carolina last week. Landry had two TD catches in only career game at Denver, in 2014 with Dolphins. ... DE Myles Garrett has 7½ sacks in last seven games and 12½ overall, tied for third in NFL. ... Both teams plus-9 in takeaways/giveaways. ... Broncos DE Bradley Chubb’s 12 sacks are rookie franchise record and 2½ shy of Javon Kearse’s 1999 NFL rookie record. ... QB Case Keenum hasn’t thrown interception since Oct. 28, but coach Vance Joseph told him this week to quit being cautious and take more chances downfield. ... Keenum hasn’t topped 200 yards passing in three weeks but is averaging 270 yards in last three home starts. ... Rookie RB Phillip Lindsay has six TD runs in last four games. ... WR Tim Patrick coming off career highs of seven catches for 85 yards. ... Rookie WR DaeSean Hamilton had career-best seven catches for 47 yards and first career TD last week in San Francisco. ... OLB Von Miller has career-best eight-game sack streak. ... Miller’s 13½ sacks second to lead leader Aaron Donald (16½). ... ILB Todd Davis has career-high 100 tackles so far. ... Fantasy tip: Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to get rookie Courtland Sutton more opportunities, but with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) sidelined, he caught just two passes for 14 yards last week while Patrick and Hamilton each had seven receptions.

