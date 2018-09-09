Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (David Richard/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Well, the Browns didn’t lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez’s 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL’s first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league’s first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team in league history to lose all 16 games.

Pittsburgh committed six turnvovers, including a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger late in OT that had the Browns poised to win their first opener since 2004.

But Gonzalez’s kick was low and Watt, who had four sacks, got deep penetration and appeared to get his hand on the ball, which went sideways and landed on the soaked FirstEnergy Stadium turf as thousands of Browns fans threw up their hands in disbelief.

So close. So far.

Browns coach Hue Jackson felt the Steelers were offside on the climactic kick.

“A tie,” said an exasperated Jackson, who fell to 1-31-1 with Cleveland. “A tie.”

The Browns also had a chance to win it in regulation and were driving for a potential game-winning field goal, but Tyrod Taylor’s deep pass for Josh Gordon was underthrown and intercepted by Cameron Sutton with 16 seconds left.

The Steelers played their opener without star running back Le’Veon Bell, who remains away from the team in a contract dispute. As Bell continued his holdout in warm and dry South Florida, James Conner filled in and scored two touchdowns while running for 135 yards — just nine fewer than he gained as a rookie last season.

Roethlisberger threw three interceptions in the first half and finished 23 of 41 for 335 yards, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Antonio Brown.

Down 21-7 in the fourth quarter, the Browns were on the verge of their 18th straight loss.

But they forced a fumble by Conner and scored quickly on Carlos Hyde’s 1-yard run to pull within a touchdown.

Cleveland’s defense then forced a punt before Taylor connected with Gordon, who was playing in his first opener since 2012, made a gorgeous leaping catch in the corner over Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.

In his debut with Cleveland, Taylor completed 15 of 40 passes for 197 yards.

INJURIES

Steelers: CB Joe Haden injured his hamstring in the second half and did not return.

Browns: DE Emmanuel Ogbah left briefly with an ankle injury in the first quarter but returned.

LEFT OUT

It was a tough week for Browns rookie guard Austin Corbett. First, the No. 33 overall pick was replaced in the starting lineup when coach Hue Jackson slid Joel Bitonio back to left guard and put undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison in at left tackle. Corbett figured to be a backup on game day, but was one of the club’s inactives.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host Kansas City on Sept. 16.

Browns: Visit New Orleans on Sept. 16

___

