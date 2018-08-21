Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was at training camp today but was not eligible to participate until he passes a physical, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (John Kuntz/The Plain Dealer via AP) (Associated Press)

BEREA, Ohio — Browns coach Hue Jackson expects wide receiver Josh Gordon will be on the practice field “very soon.”

Gordon returned to the team Saturday following a three-weeks-plus absence connected to his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The former Pro Bowler has only been allowed to attend meetings and watch from the sideline since returning. He may need to be cleared by the NFL before he can practice.

Following the team’s final training camp practice on Tuesday, Jackson said the team is making sure Gordon is “in great shape, in a great place” before he practices.

Gordon won’t play in Thursday’s exhibition against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson said his goal is for the 27-year-old to appear in the preseason finale on Aug. 30 against the Detroit Lions, and ultimately play in the Sept. 9 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns’ next practice is Saturday.

___

