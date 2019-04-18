BEREA, Ohio — Browns general manager John Dorsey says he’s in no rush to trade running back Duke Johnson, who has asked to be moved.

During his pre-draft news conference Wednesday, Dorsey said Johnson has not reported for the Browns’ voluntary offseason workout program, which began on April 1. Johnson was unhappy with a reduced role last season and his playing time could be affected even more after the signing of Kareem Hunt, who will serve an eight-game NFL suspension to start next season for off-field physical altercations.

Dorsey said he has spoken with Johnson’s agent and coach Freddie Kitchens has texted with him. Dorsey called Johnson a “talented playmaker” and says he looks forward to “seeing him on the field on Sundays.”

It’s not clear if the Browns intend to keep the versatile Johnson, who ran for 201 yards on a career-low 40 carries last season. Johnson was used more in third-down situations behind primary back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 996 yards as a rookie.

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.