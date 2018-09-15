CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will miss Sunday’s game in New Orleans with a hamstring injury.

The team announced Gordon’s status on Saturday before flying to Louisiana. He practiced all week and was not listed on the injury report. A team spokesman said Gordon complained of hamstring soreness and was ruled out.

Gordon was expected to have an expanded role against the Saints after being targeted just three times last week in a tie against Pittsburgh in the season opener — the first time he’s played in Week 1 since 2012.

Gordon caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Steelers. The 27-year-old was slowed by a hamstring issue after he reported late to training camp while missing three weeks to receive counseling and treatment for alcohol and drug dependence.

The Browns also will be without starting linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) and tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring) on Sunday.

