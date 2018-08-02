BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns starting right guard Kevin Zeitler did not participate in practice Thursday because of a calf injury.

The 28-year-old Zeitler was hurt Wednesday and walked off the field with a trainer. Coach Hue Jackson is expected to address his status later Thursday.

Cleveland will hold its annual “Orange and Brown” scrimmage Friday.

Zeitler has started all 48 games over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder played with Cincinnati from 2012-2016.

Cleveland’s offensive line is in flux after the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas.

Left guard Joel Bitonio — a second alternate for the Pro Bowl last season — was moved to left tackle one day earlier. Third-year pro Spencer Drango filled in for Zeitler on the first team.

