ATLANTA — The Cleveland Browns will carry over a league-leading $56.5 million in salary cap space from this season, the NFL Players Association announced.

According to the numbers released Thursday, the Browns are projected to enter the new league year about $82 million under the cap. The league’s collective bargaining agreement allows teams to carry over unused salary cap space to the next season.

Indianapolis had the second-highest carryover at $49.1 million, followed by San Francisco ($35 million), Tennessee ($25.6 million) and Houston ($18.8 million) to round out the top five.

The NFC champion Los Angeles Rams will have the smallest carryover at $466,000, with Kansas City ($715,000) the only other team under $1 million.

The total carryover for the 32 NFL teams is $339.4 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.