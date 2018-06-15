CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Donald Stephenson has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL for violating its substance-abuse policy.

The league announced the suspension Friday, clearing up speculation about the tackle’s whereabouts after Donaldson was absent from Cleveland’s minicamp this week.

Stephenson signed as a free agent with the Browns in March. He’ll be eligible to return to the team on Sept. 17, one day after the Browns play New Orleans in Week 2.

The 29-year-old is eligible to participate in all of the team’s offseason practices and exhibition games.

Stephenson signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Browns. A former third-round pick by Kansas City in 2012, he played in seven games for Denver last season.

