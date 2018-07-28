BEREA, Ohio — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam believe coach Hue Jackson finally has enough talent to win.

Jackson kept his job despite losing 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons, but the Haslams feel a roster overhaul and the coach turning over his offense to coordinator Todd Haley will lead to progress.

Jimmy Haslam said: “I think we’ll see the real Hue Jackson. He’s got good quarterbacks, he’s got some skill players.”

Haslam says he and his wife’s commitment to Jackson has been “unwavering and still is.”

Jimmy Haslam also remains “cautiously optimistic” the NFL and its players can agree on the contentious national anthem policy. The league is rethinking its decision to allow players to remain in the locker room while the anthem plays.

