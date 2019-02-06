Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, top, talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, and coach Freddie Kitchens at the Cleveland Sports Awards, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Cleveland. Mayfield, who finished second to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley for Offensive Rookie of the Year, is expected to win male athlete of the year at the Cleveland Sports Awards. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield got one postseason trophy.

The Browns quarterback, who finished second to Giants running back Saquon Barkley in voting for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was named Cleveland’s top professional athlete at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday night.

Following a season in which he broke the league’s rookie touchdown record and made the Browns relevant again, Mayfield was selected over Indians All-Stars Corey Kluber and Jose Ramirez and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

He was handed the award by former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, who didn’t bother opening the winner’s envelope and flinged off the stage in toward Mayfield’s table.

The annual black-tie event brought out some of the city’s biggest sports celebrities, including new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, general manager John Dorsey and Cavaliers legend Austin Carr.

Former Indians All-Star catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. received a lifetime achievement award. A six-time All-Star, Alomar currently serves as the team’s first-base coach.

