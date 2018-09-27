BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice after sustaining a concussion and losing his starting job.

Taylor practiced Thursday after being cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol. He got injured during the first half of last week’s game against the New York Jets and rookie Baker Mayfield came off the bench and led the Browns to their first win since 2016.

Earlier this week, Browns coach Hue Jackson made Mayfield his new starter. If he’s healthy, Taylor is expected to be Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback for Sunday’s game at Oakland. Veteran quarterback Drew Stanton is another option if Taylor can’t play.

Jackson said he has no intention of trading Taylor, acquired by the Browns in March after he guided Buffalo to the playoffs last season.

Browns safety Damarious Randall worked on the side during practice as he recovers from a heel injury. Linebacker James Burgess was out again with a knee injury.

