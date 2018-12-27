CLEVELAND (7-7-1) at BALTIMORE (9-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cleveland 9-6, Baltimore 8-7

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 29-10

LAST MEETING - Browns beat Ravens 12-9, OT, Oct. 7

LAST WEEK - Browns beat Bengals 26-18; Ravens beat Chargers 22-10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Browns No. 16, Ravens No. 9

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (10), PASS (15).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (24), PASS (27).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (2), PASS (21).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (3), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Ravens can clinch AFC North with victory. ... Ravens played in Cleveland through 1995 season before moving to Baltimore under former owner Art Modell. ... Browns seek first sweep of Ravens since 2007. Cleveland victory in October ended five-game skid vs. Baltimore. ... Ravens S Eric Weddle has four INTs in last five games vs. Browns. ... Ravens are 9-1 against Cleveland at home under John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs has 19 sacks vs. Browns, four in last six games. ... Browns backup QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Breshad Perriman and DT Carl Davis all played in Baltimore. Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III played in Cleveland in 2016. ... Browns have won three straight and five of six under interim coach Gregg Williams, who has emerged as legitimate candidate to get full-time gig. ... Browns can clinch first winning record since 2007 (10-6) with victory. ... Browns’ seven-game improvement since last season (0-16) is largest in team history. ... Rookie QB Baker Mayfield has 24 TD passes, two shy of league rookie record shared by Peyton Manning (1998) and Russell Wilson (2012). ... Mayfield has thrown TD pass in first 12 starts, trailing only Kurt Warner’s 23 and Brad Johnson’s 15 for most to begin career. ... Browns rookie RB Nick Chubb needs 28 yards to reach 1,000-yard plateau. Browns haven’t had 1,000-yard rusher since Peyton Hillis in 2010. ... A win would give Browns just third winning season since 1999. ... Cleveland has 30 takeaways, most through 15 games since 2001 and 17 more than last year’s final total. It has plus-9 differential compared to minus-28 last season ... WR Jarvis Landry leads Cleveland with 76 catches. He is one of nine Browns with at least one TD reception. ... Drafted first overall in 2017, Browns DE Myles Garrett has 12 ½ sacks, three forced fumbles and 43 tackles. ... Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 5-1 in first six career starts, tied for third-best start in NFL history. ... Gus Edwards leads Baltimore with 642 yards rushing. Jackson second with 605. Both are rookies. ... Ravens CB Brandon Carr has started 175 straight games, second-longest active streak in NFL behind Chargers QB Philip Rivers (207). ... Suggs will pass Ray Lewis for most games with Ravens (229). Suggs needs one sack to tie John Abraham for 12th on career list with 133 ½. ... With minus-5 turnover differential, Ravens on course to finish in negative for third time in 11 years. ... Baltimore 17-8 at home in December under Harbaugh. ... Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley leads Ravens with 99 tackles. ... Baltimore PK Justin Tucker owns 90 percent FG success rate, best career mark in NFL history. ... Fantasy tip: Jackson coming off first 200-yard passing game and has 466 yards rushing with three TDs in last six games.

