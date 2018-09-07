FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Desmond Harrison (69) defends the line as Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) rushes during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, in Detroit. Browns undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison will start at left tackle in Sunday’s opener, filling the spot once held by future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

BEREA, Ohio — Browns undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison will start at left tackle in Sunday’s opener against Pittsburgh, filling the spot held for a decade by future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

Cleveland’s offensive line has been in flux since Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, retired in March. Coach Hue Jackson has decided to go with Harrison while moving Joel Bitonio back to left guard.

Bitonio was shifted to tackle during training camp with rookie Austin Corbett at guard. Now Corbett is the odd-man out.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Harrison was signed by the Browns in May. He’s taken a circuitous route to the NFL after starting at a community college, transferring to Texas and winding up at Georgia State after sitting out for two years.

He was suspended three times while at Texas and survived being shot.

Harrison didn’t play in the exhibition opener but started the preseason finale at Detroit.

