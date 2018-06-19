FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Greg Robinson (73) is seen during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive lineman Greg Robinson, a former first-round draft pick with the Rams. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Auburn. However, Robinson failed to live up to expectations and was traded to Detroit before last season. Robinson started six games for the Lions before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He’s getting another chance with the Browns, who are looking to replace 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas and need to add depth up front. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive lineman Greg Robinson, a 2014 first-round draft pick with the Rams.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick that year out of Auburn. Robinson failed to live up to expectations with Los Angeles and was traded to Detroit before last season for a sixth-round pick.

Robinson started six games for the Lions before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

He’s getting another chance with the Browns, who are looking to replace 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas and need to add depth up front. Thomas retired during the offseason.

To make roster space, the Browns waived offensive lineman Rod Johnson, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who missed his rookie season with a knee injury.

