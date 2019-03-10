Boston Bruins (42-17-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-23-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of six games in a row.

The Penguins have gone 19-12-2 in home games. Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5 percent and averaging 3.4 goals on 32.6 shots per game.

The Bruins have gone 15-10-6 away from home. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 90 total minutes. In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Pittsburgh won 5-3. Zachary Aston-Reese scored a team-high two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-27 in 65 games played this season. Sidney Crosby has collected 12 assists and totaled 18 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-0-1, averaging 9 points, 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 9.1 points, 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

