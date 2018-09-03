TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed defensive tackle Mitch Unrein on injured reserve and signed long snapper Garrison Sanborn.

Unrein, slowed during training camp and preseason by a concussion, is eligible to be designated for return from injured reserve. Sanborn re-joins the team two days after being released when the roster was trimmed to the season-opening limit of 53 players.

The Bucs also announced Monday the signing of 11 players to the practice squad, including linebacker Eric Nzeocha, who’s part of the International Player Pathway program and not eligible to be activated during the season.

Others signed to the practice squad include offensive lineman Cole Boozer, cornerback Javien Elliott, defensive ends Demone Harris and Patrick O’Connor, tight end Tanner Hudson, safety Godwin Igwebuike, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, running back Dare Ogunbowale, linebacker Azeem Victor and wide receiver Bobo Wilson.

