TAMPA BAY (5-8) at BALTIMORE (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Tampa Bay 5-7-1, Baltimore 7-6

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 3-2

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Buccaneers 48-17, Oct. 12, 2014

LAST WEEK - Buccaneers lost to Saints 28-14; Ravens lost to Chiefs 27-24, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Buccaneers No. 20, Ravens No. 12

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (27), PASS (1).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (20), PASS (27).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (4), PASS (18).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (4), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Buccaneers won first two games in series, have lost last three. ... In last meeting between teams, QB Joe Flacco threw five TD passes in span of 16:03. This time, he’s returning from hip injury as backup to Lamar Jackson. ... Baltimore defensive line coach Joe Cullen held same role in Tampa Bay in 2014-15. ... Bucs C Ryan Jensen played for Ravens 2013-17. ... Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Mark Duffner was Maryland head coach from 1992-96. ... Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston has thrown at least two TD passes in each of last four games. Franchise record is six games with two or more. ... Bucs WR Mike Evans has 1,207 yards receiving, needs 31 vs. Ravens to set team record for most yards receiving through 14 games. ... Tampa Bay has 25 sacks over last eight weeks, second most in NFL behind Saints. ... Bucs have eight takeaways over last three games, but with 31 turnovers for season own minus-17 differential. ... Peyton Barber leads Bucs with 677 yards rushing, but 27th-ranked ground attack averages fewer than 100 yards per game. ... Tampa Bay has 4,308 yards through air, third most in NFL history through 13 games. ... Jackson has 336 yards rushing for Ravens over last four games, most by NFL quarterback in his first four starts during Super Bowl era. ... Baltimore allowing NFL-low 18.5 points per game. ... Ravens have 115 first downs rushing, most in NFL. ... Baltimore’s 914 yards rushing over last four games most in NFL during that span. ... Ravens own minus-6 turnover differential. Since 2000, they’re 30-85 with negative turnover differential. ... Baltimore 16-8 at home in December and 36-16 overall in that month under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... Willie Snead leads Ravens with 56 catches, followed by Michael Crabtree (51). John Brown tops Ravens WRs with five TDs. ... Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs needs one sack to tie John Abraham for 12th place on NFL career list with 133 1/2. ... Ravens P Sam Koch has 24 kicks inside 20. He has played in team-record 205 consecutive games. ... Ravens 2-0 this season with defensive TD, 44-7 since 2000. ... Fantasy tip: Go with Jackson, who can register points on ground and through air against defense that can’t effectively stop either.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.