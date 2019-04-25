TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are counting on Devin White to help them become relevant again.

The LSU linebacker was the fifth pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, joining a porous defense making the transition to a 3-4 scheme after allowing the second-most points in the NFL last season.

Coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht selected the 6-foot, 237-pound White over edge pass rusher Josh Allen and plan use him, along with veteran Lavonte David, at inside linebacker in the system being installed by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The Bucs are coming off a 5-11 finish that cost former coach Dirk Koetter his job and haven’t made the playoffs since 2007— the second-longest drought in the league.

White was the first linebacker selected Thursday night and the first Tampa Bay has drafted in the first round since Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks was the 28th overall pick in 1995.

At best, Tampa Bay’s success in the draft has been spotty under Licht, who’s in his sixth year with the team.



Louisiana State linebacker Devin White poses with his new jersey after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

Mike Evans (first-round, No. 6 overall in 2014) has developed into one of the NFL’s top receivers, Jameis Winston (No. 1 overall, 2015) still has a chance to prove he’s the team’s long-term solution at quarterback and tight end O.J. Howard (20th, 2017) is coming off a productive — albeit injured-shortened — first two seasons in an offense that ranked among the league’s best in 2018.

But the defense has continued to struggle under Licht’s watch, with Vernon Hargreaves III (cornerback, 11th overall 2016), Noah Spence (edge rusher, second round 2016) and M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis (cornerbacks, second round 2018) among the young players who’ve yet to contribute significantly.

And that’s not to mention, Roberto Aguayo, the kicker the Bucs traded up to select in the second round three years ago. He was a major disappointment as a rookie and was released after just one season.

The selection of White comes a year after Tampa Bay invested heavily in free agency to revamp the defensive line, bolstered the pass rush by trading for Jason Pierre-Paul and drafted defensive tackle Vita Vea in the first round, No. 12 overall.

Arians and Licht still faces a decision on the future of six-time Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy, who’s due to earn $13 million in 2019.

The 10th-year pro did not participate in this week’s voluntary mini-camp and unless he’s traded, released or agrees to a significant pay cut, his hefty salary will make it difficult to free enough money to sign the club’s draft picks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.