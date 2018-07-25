ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed rookie quarterback Josh Allen to a four-year contract a day before opening training camp.

Though Allen still requires time to develop, he is the team’s heir-apparent starter after Buffalo traded up five spots to select the Wyoming player with the seventh pick in the draft. Allen was the last of the Bills’ eight draft picks to be signed.

He spent all but the final week of the Bills spring minicamps serving as the third-string quarterback while free-agent addition A.J. McCarron and returning backup Nathan Peterman split time with the starters.

Coach Sean McDermott says he has no intention of rushing Allen into a starting job once training camp opens Thursday.

In June, McDermott said, “it’s all about bringing him along the right way,” and added, “we’re not going to put him out there unless we feel like he’s right.”

