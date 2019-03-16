Buffalo Sabres (30-31-9, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo is looking to stop its six-game losing streak with a win over Carolina.

The Hurricanes are 20-17-4 in conference games. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.8 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sabres are 11-19-5 on the road. Buffalo has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 18.4 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 7, Carolina won 6-5. Teuvo Teravainen recorded a team-high 3 points for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Pesce leads the Hurricanes with a plus-29 in 61 games played this season. Sebastian Aho has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Calvin de Haan: out indefinitely (upper body).

Sabres Injuries: Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper body), Jake McCabe: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.