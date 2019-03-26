Buffalo Sabres (31-35-9, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (26-43-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against Ottawa.

The Senators have gone 8-13-2 against division opponents. Ottawa has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 79.1 percent of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 17-22-7 in Eastern Conference play. Buffalo has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 80.7 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Nov. 3, Buffalo won 9-2. Jeff Skinner recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 37 assists and has collected 50 points this season. Brady Tkachuk has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Zack Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres Injuries: Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed), Jake McCabe: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.