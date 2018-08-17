In the second preseason game of the summer that may well make or crush his football dreams, Redskins rookie wide receiver Cam Sims did the one thing he could not afford to do. He made a very big mistake.

It came on the second pass thrown to him Thursday night, a beautiful spiral from Colt McCoy that should have landed in his arms and set up a first down near the goal line. Instead, the ball slipped through his fingers, crashed into his shoulder pads, careened into the air and was snatched away by Jets safety Doug Middleton, who tore off into the distance.

For a player living on the fringe of Washington’s final roster, this was disaster. Sims wasn’t picked in April’s draft, making him one of those longest of shots that fill training camp locker rooms: a young man who must be brilliant every day just to have hope. Now in what should have been his showpiece game, he lay on the FedEx Field turf, filled with despair as his teammates chased Middleton downfield.

“Damn, man, he got a pick off me,” Sims thought.

He climbed to his feet and slumped toward the bench. He was alone, with no players within 20 yards, and there was nowhere to hide. He wondered if the Redskins would ever throw him another pass. He worried he might have blown his one good chance at the NFL.

If you want to know why preseason football games matter, why a 15-13 Redskins victory over the New York Jets is something more than an opportunity for good players to get hurt, you must know what Thursday night meant to Cam Sims. You must know how much he has impressed Washington’s coaches in training camp, how he is making the decision on the team’s last receiver spot a challenge, and about the bonds made between teammates on training camp fields.

When Sims got to the bench he was met by McCoy.

“I’m coming back to you on the next play,” the quarterback said.

Soon the Redskins offense was on the field again and Sims found himself lined up, alone, across from Jets safety Terrence Brooks. It was the kind of matchup he loves — despite his precarious circumstance, Sims believes there is no defensive back who can cover him one-on-one. The moment he saw Brooks by himself, he knew McCoy was going to throw his way.

Redemption came in a bullet pass, heaved extra high so only someone as tall as Sims — who is listed at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds — could seize it. He jumped, caught it, and stood triumphant as the official signaled “first down.” Then he threw a joyous hand in the air.

The next few moments were a blur. There was another pass, this one in the back of the end zone that he jumped high to catch for what should have been his first NFL touchdown, had the play not been called back for an illegal formation penalty.

“An unbelievable catch,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden would later say.

Watching Sims, it’s easy to ask why he wasn’t drafted. He has so much of what NFL teams crave: height, soft hands and a burning will to win battles with defenders. But he caught just 41 passes in four years playing for Nick Saban at Alabama, and was deemed too slow by many evaluators.

Only two teams offered to sign Sims after the draft, Washington and Cincinnati. He picked the Redskins because three of his college teammates were on the roster. A silly reason, perhaps, but it might have been the perfect decision. Washington will likely keep five or six receivers, and after Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson, the roster battle is an open completion. Brian Quick has six years of NFL experience. Maurice Harris is familiar to the Redskins coaches after two years of bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. Trey Quinn was the last pick of this year’s draft. Robert Davis’s season-ending injury has provided a small opening for Sims. Thursday night was his chance to grab it.

Late in the game, as the stadium emptied and the clock pushed toward 11 p.m., the Redskins stood at the Jets 42 with 15 seconds left, hoping to gain enough yardage to set up a game-winning field goal. Sims lined up across from Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson. He could hear Robinson shouting at him. He thought he heard the words: “lock you up.” He didn’t listen, instead focusing on the pass he was sure was headed his way.

Then there it was in the air, and one last time he jumped, hauling in the catch for a first down on New York’s 22. Kicker Dustin Hopkins came out for the winning field goal and Sims walked to the bench again, this time to a wall of smiles and handshakes.

After the game, Gruden would note that Sims “didn’t hang his head, he just came back fighting.” Later, the coach would add that while Sims is “raw,” he has made the kind of progress coaches like to see. “When the ball’s in the air, he’s made more plays than he hasn’t,” Gruden said.

Which was about the best thing Sims could have heard on the biggest night of his football life. He stood in the locker room at close to midnight, still wearing his uniform and talking about how he can take defensive backs one-on-one. The room was almost empty, his teammates had showered and dressed. He smiled.

Suddenly, his face clouded. Despite his three catches for 37 yards, something else gnawed at him.

“I don’t care about [the big catches],” he said. “I care about the two I dropped.”

He shook his head and turned away, perhaps knowing that on the fringe of an NFL roster, every play can be the difference between a dream fulfilled or an eternity of wondering why he let that pass bounce off his shoulder pads.