Los Angeles Kings (28-40-8, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-35-10, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver heads into the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of three straight games.

The Canucks are 9-14-4 against the rest of their division. Vancouver has converted on 15.9 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 38 power-play goals.

The Kings are 12-10-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 53 power-play goals, killing 75.5 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 14, Vancouver won 4-3. Elias Pettersson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 37 assists and has recorded 64 points this season. Bo Horvat has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body).

Kings Injuries: None listed.

