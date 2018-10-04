ARIZONA (0-4) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - 49ers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Arizona 2-2, San Francisco 1-3

SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 29-24

LAST MEETING - Cardinals beat 49ers 20-10, Nov. 5, 2017

LAST WEEK - Cardinals lost to Seahawks 20-17; 49ers lost at Chargers 29-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cardinals No. 32, 49ers No. 31

CARDINALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (31).

CARDINALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (31), PASS (11).

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (6), PASS (21).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Cardinals won six straight in series. ... Arizona only winless team in NFL, seek to avoid first 0-5 start since 1986. ... Arizona’s 37 points through four games fewest for franchise since 1945 and fewest in league since Jacksonville had 31 in 2013. ... Arizona has 834 yards gained, tied for fewest in NFL after four games since expansion Texans had 774 in 2002. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 2,169 yards receiving, 17 TDs vs. 49ers, his most against any team. Fitzgerald has five TD catches in last six vs. San Francisco. ... Arizona rookie QB Josh Rosen went 15 for 27, 180 yards, one TD in first career start last week. ... Cardinals RB David Johnson had first 100 yards from scrimmage game of season last week with 71 yards rushing, 41 receiving. ... Arizona allowed no third-down conversions on 10 tries last week vs. Seattle. ... San Francisco’s 100 points through four games are most for franchise since 104 in 2012. ... 49ers QB C.J. Beathard had career high 298 yards passing, two TDs in first start of season last week with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) out for season. Beathard 1-6 in career as starter. ... San Francisco K Robbie Gould made 33 straight FGs. ... 49ers LB Fred Warner first rookie since 2000 with at least 10 tackles in first four games of career. ... San Francisco scored TDs on 37.5 percent of red zone trips, third worst in league. ... Fantasy tip: 49ers TE George Kittle had six catches, 125 yards, TD last week. Ranks third among TEs with 316 yards receiving this season.

