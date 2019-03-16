TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals added another piece to their rebuilt offensive line, signing Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced on Saturday were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Garcia is coming off a torn ACL suffered in practice last November. He’s expected to provide depth behind starting guards Justin Pugh and J.R. Sweezy if he recovers from the injury and makes the team.

Garcia played the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos, starting 41 of 57 games. He started all 32 games at left guard for the Broncos between 2016-17 after playing all 16 games as a rookie.

Garcia also played three playoff games, including Super Bowl 50. He was a fourth-round pick out of Florida in the 2015 NFL draft.

