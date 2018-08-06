GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have lost starting center A.Q. Shipley for the season with a torn right ACL and will replace him with rookie Mason Cole.

Coach Steve Wilks confirmed the injury Monday, saying the center “heard something pop” in his knee during a goal-line drill in training camp on Saturday.

Shipley, a six-year NFL veteran, started all 16 games each of the past two seasons, the only member of the Cardinals offensive line to play every game either year. Wilks called him “a tremendous leader and hard worker.”

Shipley signed with Arizona as a free agent in 2015, working his way to a starting role after bouncing around the NFL early in his career.

Cole is a third-round draft pick out of Michigan, where he was a four-year starter but only one — his junior year — was at center.

An injured Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley (53) is checked by head athletic trainer Tom Reed, right, as Shipley walks off the field during an NFL football practice Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

