1. ARIZONA (3-13)

LAST SEASON: Cardinals had one of worst seasons in franchise history, leading to Steve Wilks becoming first head coach to be fired after one season since 1952. Arizona was hit hard by injuries and struggled on both sides of ball, ranking among NFL’s worst on offense and defense. Josh Rosen replaced free-agent signing Sam Bradford at quarterback four games into season and was up and down during rookie year.

FREE AGENCY: Cardinals signed long-time Baltimore Ravens DE Terrell Suggs, hoping he still has something left at 36 to give them another edge rusher opposite Chandler Jones. Arizona also tried to fill needs at other positions, signing offensive linemen J.R. Sweezy and Marcus Gilbert, CB Tremaine Brock, LB Jordan Hicks and DT Darius Philon.

THEY NEED: WR, OL, CB.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray; Ohio State DE Nick Bosa; Alabama DT Quinnen Williams.

OUTLOOK: Arizona has new coach in Kliff Kingsbury and new offensive system. Big question is who will run it. Cardinals have 2018 first-rounder Rosen, but have shown interest in taking Murray, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, with first pick. There likely will be growing pains no matter who is quarterback as players adjust to new coach and Kingsbury acclimates to coaching NFL team after years coaching in college ranks.

