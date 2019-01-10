TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals signed former CFL wide receiver Bryant Mitchell to a future contract Thursday.

Mitchell had 60 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season for the Edmonton Eskimos. In 19 career games in three seasons with the Eskimos, the former Northwestern State player had 97 catches for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns.

