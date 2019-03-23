Minnesota Wild (35-31-9, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (40-26-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Minnesota at PNC Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Hurricanes are 20-12-4 on their home ice. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference recording 34.7 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Wild are 20-15-2 on the road. Minnesota has given up 43 power-play goals, stopping 80.7 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Carolina won 5-4. Sebastian Aho recorded a team-high 4 points for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Pesce leads the Hurricanes with a plus-28 in 64 games played this season. Aho has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

