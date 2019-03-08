Winnipeg Jets (39-23-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-23-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina faces Winnipeg at PNC Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Hurricanes are 18-10-4 on their home ice. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.8 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Jets are 17-15-0 on the road. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the league shooting 10.6 percent and averaging 3.4 goals on 31.6 shots per game. In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Winnipeg won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 29 goals and has collected 75 points. Teuvo Teravainen has collected nine assists and totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 8.2 points, three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (upper body).

Jets Injuries: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.