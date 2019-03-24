Montreal Canadiens (40-28-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-26-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina takes on Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

The Hurricanes have gone 21-12-4 in home games. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference recording 34.7 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Canadiens are 18-16-3 on the road. Montreal has converted on 12.6 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 13, Montreal won 6-4. Jeff Petry recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 51 assists and has collected 70 points this season. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

