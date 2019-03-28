Washington Capitals (45-24-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (42-27-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals visit play Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes are 10-11-2 against the rest of their division. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.7 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Capitals are 22-14-2 in road games. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 49. In their last meeting on March 26, Washington won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals, adding 50 assists and totaling 80 points. Teuvo Teravainen has totaled one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.