New York Islanders (44-26-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (45-27-4, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit Bell MTS Place to face the top-ranked team in the Central Division, the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets are 25-10-4 at home. Winnipeg is the top team in the the Western Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.9.

The Islanders have gone 21-14-3 away from home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.4 shots per game. In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Winnipeg won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 35 goals and has recorded 80 points. Kyle Connor has totaled eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.7 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

