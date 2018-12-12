LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-3) at KANSAS CITY (11-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFLN/Amazon

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 7-6, Kansas City 8-4

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 61-55-1

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Chargers 38-28, Sept. 9

LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Bengals 26-21; Chiefs beat Ravens 27-24, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 4, Chiefs No. 1

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (12), PASS (9)

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (6)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (15), PASS (3)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (25), PASS (32)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs can clinch AFC West with win over second-place Chargers. ... Kansas City has won nine straight against Chargers, longest streak in series history. Chargers’ last win was Dec. 29, 2013. ... Chargers are only team in NFL to rank in top 10 in total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense. ... Chargers QB Philip Rivers has thrown 14 interceptions in losing streak to Chiefs. ... Chargers have won three straight and nine of 10. ... Chargers K Michael Badgley kicked club-record 59-yard FG last week vs. Bengals. ... Keenan Allen (1,074 yards) is first Chargers WR with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Vincent Jackson in 2008-09. Allen also has TD catches in career-best five straight games. ... RB Melvin Gordon hopes to play after spraining right knee against Arizona and missing past two games. His primary backup, Austin Ekeler, is likely out after hurting neck and sustaining concussion vs. Bengals. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has NFL-leading 43 TD passes and 45 throws of 20-plus yards. He has 10 300-yard passing games this season. ... Mahomes leads NFL with 4,300 yards passing. He needs 292 to pass Trent Green (2004) for franchise record. ... Chiefs’ Travis Kelce leads NFL TEs with 1,159 yards receiving. He also has career-best 10 TD catches. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill leads NFL with 19 catches of 25-plus yards. He is second with 11 TD receptions. ... Hill needs 133 yards receiving to pass Derrick Alexander (2000) for franchise record. ... Chiefs are second in NFL with 42 sacks. ... Chiefs DE Chris Jones has sacks in nine straight games, one off NFL record set by Simon Fletcher (1992-93) and DeMarcus Ware (2007-08). ... LBs Dee Ford and Justin Houston have combined to force 10 fumbles. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs one win to pass Marty Schottenheimer (205) for seventh most in NFL history. Reid is 11-3 against Chargers. ... Fantasy tip: Hill hurt his heel last week against Baltimore but insisted he will be ready against a stingy Chargers pass defense, while Allen remains safe bet for Los Angeles against porous Chiefs’ pass defense.

