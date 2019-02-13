COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers will not pick up the option on defensive tackle Corey Liuget’s contract.

General manager Tom Telesco told the team website Wednesday he is not closing the door on a possible return even though Liuget will become an unrestricted free agent on March 13.

Liuget would have earned a base salary of $4 million and a $4.5 million roster bonus had he still been on the roster at the start of the new league year.

The eighth-year lineman was the longest-tenured player on the Chargers’ defense. He has 237 tackles, 24.0 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Liuget appeared in only six games last season. He missed the first four due to a league suspension for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances and then suffered a knee injury.

