28. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (13-5)

LAST SEASON: Chargers made playoffs for first time since 2013 and tied for best record in AFC. They had seven players selected to Pro Bowl, including safety and first-round pick Derwin James, one of top rookies last season. Chargers won nine straight games played outside of Los Angeles before losing to New England in divisional round

FREE AGENCY: Los Angeles did not have much cap room to play with, but was able to get experienced linebacker in Thomas Davis and retained safety Adrian Phillips, who was All-Pro selection for special teams. Biggest losses took place on defensive line as tackles Damion Square, Darius Philon and Corey Liuget departed.

THEY NEED: DT, LB, FS, G.

THEY DON’T NEED: SS, RB, QB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence; Delaware DB Nasir Adderley; Boston College G Chris Lindstrom.

OUTLOOK: Chargers have solid core at skill positions on offense along with pass rushers on defense as they are one year away from moving into new LA Stadium at Hollywood Park. General manager Tom Telesco and coach Anthony Lynn are definitely in market for free safety, especially after Jahleel Addae was released. They also are lacking in depth on defensive line and at linebacker; both units dealt with run of injuries last season. Don’t be surprised if Chargers also look at quarterback in middle to late rounds with Philip Rivers entering final year of contract. Rivers, 37, wants to play in new stadium, but hasn’t discussed playing much longer beyond that.

