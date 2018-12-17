COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry took part in his first practice Monday, nearly seven months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Henry remains on the physically unable to perform list and does not count against the 53-man roster. However, his return to the practice field does start the 21-day clock for him to be activated or placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

The third-year tight end suffered the injury while running a route during a non-contact drill on May 22, the first day of organized team activities.

The Chargers re-signed Antonio Gates prior to the season opener to help fill the void.

Los Angeles (11-3) has clinched its first playoff berth since 2013 and is tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West.

