COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Both were limited participants during Friday’s practice.

Allen did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to soreness in his right knee and a tooth. The sixth-year receiver is tied for the team lead in receptions (17) and is averaging 12.9 yards per reception.

Coach Anthony Lynn said after practice that Allen was moving around well and that he is optimistic the time off will allow Allen to play Sunday.

Benjamin has been inactive for the past two games due to a foot injury and will be a game-time decision.

Defensive tackle Joey Bosa (foot), offensive tackle Joe Barksdale (knee) and linebacker Kyzir White (knee) will not play against the Niners.



Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jahleel Addae, right, and Desmond King, back during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

