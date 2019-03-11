CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have re-signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.

The 6-foot-4 Braunecker made three starts for the Bears last season, including the playoff loss to Philadelphia, and appeared in 16 games in all. In three seasons, he has seven catches for 83 yards. He has 11 tackles on special teams.

The undrafted free agent out of Harvard joined the Bears in 2016. Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s announcement.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.