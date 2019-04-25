FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark signs autographs following NFL football training camp, in Renton, Wash. The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to acquire defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a first-round draft pick this year and a second-round pick in 2020. Almost immediately after word leaked of the trade on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Clark and the Chiefs worked quickly to reach agreement on a five-year contract worth up to $105 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by either team and was still pending a physical. (Ted S. Warren, File/Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced their trade with the Seattle Seahawks for pass rusher Frank Clark shortly before the start of the NFL draft on Thursday night, then confirmed the club had signed him to a long-term contract.

The trade was agreed upon Tuesday, as was the $105.5 million, five-year deal, both of which became official once Clark passed his physical. The terms of the deal were told to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss financial details.

Clark will be introduced during a news conference Friday.

Kansas City sent its first-round pick, the No. 29 overall selection, along with a second-rounder next year to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped third-round picks this year.

That means the Chiefs do not select in the first round unless they trade back into it.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.