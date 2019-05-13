KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback EJ Manuel, who was signed this offseason to compete for a backup job, has decided to retire after four seasons with Buffalo and one season with Oakland.

Manuel was the 16th overall pick of the Bills in the 2013 draft, going 6-11 while struggling to live up to expectations. He’d been Derek Carr’s backup the past two seasons with the Raiders.

His retirement was part of a series of roster moves the Chiefs made Monday.

The Chiefs signed wide receiver Rashard Davis, running back Marcus Marshall, tight end Jody Fortson and defensive backs Herb Miller and Andrew Soroh. They also claimed offensive tackle Zach Golditch off waivers from Arizona while waiving wide receivers Andre Lindsey and Sammie Coates, defensive backs Leon McQuay and Dakari Moore and fullback JD Moore.

Tight end Tim Ward was placed on the non-football injury list while wide receiver Jamire Jordan, an undrafted free agent from Fresno State, was placed on injured reserve.

