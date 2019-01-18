KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs safety Eric Berry sounded confident Friday that he will be on the field when Kansas City plays the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Berry has been a full participant in practice this week after dealing with a bothersome heel. He needs the OK from coach Andy Reid to take the field on Sunday night.

The three-time All-Pro tore his Achilles’ tendon in last year’s opener, sidelining him the rest of the season. He returned in time for summer workouts and the start of training camp. But a mysterious heel injury popped up that kept Berry off the field until Week 15 against the Chargers.

Berry played more the following week in Seattle, but the injury recurred and he missed the regular-season finale against Oakland and the divisional round matchup against Indianapolis.

