KANSAS CITY (0-0) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Chargers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Kansas City 10-6, Los Angeles 8-6-2

SERIES RECORD - Chiefs lead 60-54-1

LAST MEETING - Chiefs beat Chargers 30-13, Dec. 16, 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chiefs No. 13, Chargers No. 10

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (29).

CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (24), PASS (1).

CHARGERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (31), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - ... This marks fourth time Chargers will host Chiefs in season opener but first since 1992. ... Chiefs have won eight straight in series. They also won eight straight from 1990-93. ... Kansas City is 31-27 in season openers and has won its last three. Chargers are 32-26 and have dropped their past two. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 10-3 vs. Chargers; Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn is 0-2 vs. Chiefs. ... Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes will make second career start. He threw for 284 yards in last year’s regular-season finale at Denver. ... RB Kareem Hunt led NFL last season in rushing yards (1,327). He averaged 163.5 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns against Chargers last season. ... Travis Kelce led all tight ends with 83 receptions last season and was second in yardage (1,018). ... WR Tyreek Hill has 11 career touchdowns of 50 yards or more, including 65-yard reception vs. Chargers last season. ... LB Justin Houston has six sacks in past five games against Los Angeles. ... Chiefs have won 11 straight games when they score touchdown on defense. ... Chargers were 4-4 last season in first of three years at StubHub Center. ... Los Angeles led league in passing in 2017, averaging 276.9 yards per game. ... QB Philip Rivers has five 300-yard games vs. Chiefs, but none since 2013. He has started 192 consecutive regular-season games, longest active streak among QBs in NFL ... WR Keenan Allen set team record with 102 receptions last season. ... RB Melvin Gordon has scored touchdown vs. Chiefs in last three meetings. He had 169 scrimmage yards (91 receiving, 71 rushing) in last meeting. ... DE Joey Bosa has 19 sacks in first 20 games, most by player in that span since 1982. ... Chargers allowed only 18 sacks last season, least they have allowed in 16-game schedule. ... Fantasy tip: TE Antonio Gates has 16 touchdowns vs. Chiefs, most against any opponent. He missed preseason before deciding to return to Chargers, so snaps could be limited Sunday.

